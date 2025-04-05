× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Welcome home, Little Monsters! We've got a special Lady Gaga Silent Disco coming up at Atrium Logan St on April 5th!

Lady Gaga Silent Disco at Atrium Logan Street

Welcome home, Little Monsters! We're so excited to bring you a Lady Gaga Silent Disco on April 5th from 8 - 11! Join us at Atrium Logan Street as we dedicate one entire channel to the best of Mother Monster, from the early days of The Fame Monster to her brand new album, Mayhem! Our other two channels will feature hip-hop and pop favorites to round the night out. We're so excited for this, we can't even pretend to hide our Poker Face! Come on out and dance with us!

If you've never been to a silent disco, you're in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.