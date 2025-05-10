Lafayette Dinner and Grand Ball

Step into an era of elegance and refinement as you join us for an evening filled with captivating experiences. Delight in an exquisite dinner in the opulent Formal Dining Room where Marquis de Lafayette portrayed by a Colonial Williamsburg Foundation re-enactor will regale you with introductory remarks that transport you back in time.

After the dinner the festivities continue in the grand Ballroom with period Federal/Regency style dancing. Music will be provided by period instruments familiar to Lafayette, and Dances Master will be Tom Tumbusch. Whether you prefer to dance the night away or mingle with fellow history enthusiasts this event promises to be a memorable celebration of America's rich heritage.

Hosted by American Friends of Lafayette Louisville.

For more information about the Lafayette trail:

lafayette200.org

Tickets: allevents.in/louisville/lafayette-dinner-and-grand-ball-lafayette-bicentennial-committees-and-jane-austen-society/80002873162679ps://