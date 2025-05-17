× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Lafayette Festivities: Community Picnic & Outdoor Celebration

Join us in a public gathering reminiscent of the spirited celebrations held by Kentuckians in 1825, as we honor America's French hero, the illustrious Marquis de Lafayette. Bring along a basket lunch to savor on the picturesque grounds of the historic Old State Capitol. Delight in enchanting carriage rides that evoke a sense of nostalgia, and witness a breathtaking demonstration of a Revolutionary War cannon, presented by the talented reenactors from Painted Stone Settlers. Tap your toes to the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard and explore the Kentucky Historical Society's remarkable collection of Lafayette artifacts. As we come together in this patriotic spirit, we will proudly unveil the winners of our Lafayette student writing contest. Celebrate with us and be part of this captivating tribute!

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events