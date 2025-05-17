× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Lafayette Fete: A Grand Finale 200 Years in the Making

Lafayette Fete: A Grand Finale 200 Years in the Making

The celebration of America’s esteemed French hero, the Marquis de Lafayette, continues into the evening with a grand finale you won’t want to miss. Join us for the splendid conclusion of Frankfort's Lafayette Bicentennial Celebration, where elegance and history come together in a spectacular event!

Step back in time and experience a recreation of Lafayette's 1825 Ball, filled with enchanting period music, lively dancing, and a delightful selection of hors d'oeuvres and specialty drinks, all designed to elevate your evening as we toast to Lafayette's lasting legacy. While period attire is encouraged to fully immerse yourself in the era, it is not required—feel free to express your own personal style.

Be inspired by a Revolutionary Salute, performed by the Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter Kentucky Society Sons of the American Revolution, and a captivating historical address from Lafayette expert and historian Julien Icher, shedding light on the hero’s remarkable contributions. Marvel at Lafayette artifacts from the Kentucky Historical Society, offering a rare glimpse into his life and times, and learn the art of historical dance from the talented Capitol City Historic Dancers and Musicians.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening—a magical tribute to a true American hero! Register by April 14 to make sure you get a spot.

Please note that all tickets are final sale and cannot be refunded or exchanged.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events