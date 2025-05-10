× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Lafayette Footsteps: The Frenchman's Trail - A Walking Tour

Lafayette Footsteps: The Frenchman's Trail - A Walking Tour

Step into the rich tapestry of history as we honor the remarkable Marquis de Lafayette! Picture the scene of May 1825, when Lafayette, the beloved “Fighting Frenchman,” made a memorable stop in Frankfort during his farewell tour of America. Journey along the path he walked through the streets of downtown Frankfort, where the echoes of the past resonate with tales of valor and friendship. Delve into the extraordinary legacy of Lafayette and discover the profound impact he left on both Kentucky and the broader narrative of American history. This is not just a stroll through time; it’s an invitation to witness the enduring spirit of an iconic hero who helped shape a nation.

May 10, 2025 - 10:30 - 11:30 am

May 17, 2025 - 10:30 - 11:30 am

May 17, 2025 - 3:00 - 4:00 pm

For more information call 9284990186 or visit history.ky.gov/events/lafayette-footsteps-the-frenchmans-trail-a-walking-tour