Lagoon Fest in Ludlow

Lagoon Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 800 block of Elm Street near where the park was. Activities include morning and afternoon walking tours of the Lagoon site, talks by local experts on its history and its impact on the city, a documentary titled A Ride Through Ludlow Lagoon, historic displays, and lots of music, food, beer, and spirits throughout the day.

Walking tours ($5) will begin from the Senior Center at 9:00 and at 4:30. Lectures ($10) will be held in the Senior Center at 10:00 and 2:00. The 1:00 documentary in the Senior Center and displays in the K of C are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Senior Center on the day of the event or by e-mailing ludlowhistoricsociety@gmail.org or by calling Brenda Boone at 859.992.0223.