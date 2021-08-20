× Expand Lake Cumberland Regional Airport P-51 Mustang

Lake Cumberland Air Show –

Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, 500 W O Newel Dr. Somerset, KY, 1pm-4pm.

The 2021 Lake Cumberland Air Show takes flight Sunday, August 29 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, KY. See high flying action by vintage military aircraft & civilian air show performers, including the WWII-era P-51 Mustang! Attendees will be able to take photos with a P-51 Mustang on-site — and Ford Mustang enthusiasts will even be able to drive their classic cars on the tarmac to take pictures of the two together. From vintage military aircraft, civilian air show performers, to a fire-breathing jet truck, this year's air show brings the aerial entertainment back to Somerset and the Lake Cumberland community. See and feel the power of these impressive aircraft as they take to skies over Kentucky! Thanks to our community partners, admission to the show is FREE and is a family-friendly event that will feature music, food, and a sky full of dancing planes.

For more information call 606-679-7908 or visit lakecumberlandairshow.com

or on Facebook: lakecumberlandairshow.