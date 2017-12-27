Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic

December 27-30 2017 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic Boys Basketball Tournament – Somerset, KY Southwestern High School, Somerset High School, Pulaski County High School gymnasiums Somerset, KY. This year’s tournament features sixteen boys’ teams and eight girls’ teams, from across KY and neighboring states. The Boys Bracket is set up in a Championship Round with the Girls Bracket being Pool Play for 3 days then Championship games on the Final day. There will be 12 games per day for 4 days.

For more information all 606-678-4484, email lcholidayhoops@gmail.com or visit lcholidayhoops.com