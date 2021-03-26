× Expand Lake Cumberland Tourism NBSBS Flyer

Lake Cumberland “No Boat Show-Boat Show” – Locations all around Lake Cumberland, 10am-6pm. The “Boat Show” will showcase participating Marine Dealers, Vendors and Marinas around Lake Cumberland. A few participating businesses include Wake Cumberland Water Sports, Xtreme Audio, Lake Cumberland Marine, Coast-2-Coast Marine, Lookout Marine, Hilltop Marine, C & P Marine, All Boats Marine, Idle Time Marine, Unlimited Marine, Finish Line Marine, BVI Marine, Lee’s Ford Marina, Conley Bottom Marina and more. For a complete list visit www.lctourism.com and click on the NO BOAT SHOW BOAT SHOW pop-up. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

If you are a marina, marine dealer or marine vendor and have questions about participating call Michelle at 606-679-6394 or email mallen@lctourism.com.