Lake Cumberland Raft Up 2018

Annual Lake Cumberland Raft-Up – Lake Cumberland near Conley Bottom Resort 10am-4pm.

Get ready to Anchor Down, Inflate the Floats , Pack your SunBlock, Bathing Suits on, Coolers Iced Down with your Favorite Drink for the 2018 Raft Up!

Join the Record Holding Lake Cumberland Raft Up for a day of fun, water sports and live music-the County Wide Band.

For additional information call 606-348-6351 or 270-343-2525 or visit conleybottom.com or statedock.com . For lodging and dining info on the east side of Lake Cumberland visit lakecumberlandtourism.com for the west side visit lakecumberlandvacation.com.