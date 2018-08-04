Lake Cumberland Raft Up 2018

Conley Bottom Resort 270 Conley Bottom Rd., Somerset, Kentucky 42633

Annual Lake Cumberland Raft-Up – Lake Cumberland near Conley Bottom Resort 10am-4pm.

Get ready to Anchor Down, Inflate the Floats , Pack your SunBlock, Bathing Suits on, Coolers Iced Down with your Favorite Drink for the 2018 Raft Up!

Join the Record Holding Lake Cumberland Raft Up for a day of fun, water sports and live music-the County Wide Band.

For additional information call 606-348-6351 or 270-343-2525 or visit conleybottom.com or statedock.com . For lodging and dining info on the east side of Lake Cumberland visit lakecumberlandtourism.com for the west side visit lakecumberlandvacation.com.

Conley Bottom Resort 270 Conley Bottom Rd., Somerset, Kentucky 42633
270-343-2525
