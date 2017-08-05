Lake Cumberland Raft Up

Conley Bottom Resort 270 Conley Bottom Rd., Somerset, Kentucky 42633

Annual Lake Cumberland Raft-Up – Lake Cumberland near Conley Bottom Resort

10am-4pm.

Join the Record Holding Lake Cumberland Raft Up for a day of fun, water sports and live music. Entertainment for 2017 is County Wide.

For lodging and dining info on the east side of Lake Cumberland visit www.lakecumberlandtourism.com, www.heartoflakecumberland.com and for the west side visit www.lakecumberlandvacation.com.

For additional info visit conleybottom.com or statedock.com or call 606-348-6351 or 270-343-2525.

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
606-348-6351
