Lake Malone Dock Trot 2020

× Expand Photo by Lucretia Kittinger Dock Trot 2019 - Local band 181 South plays to several boats on Lake Malone from the patio at Shady Cliff Resort and Marina.

Let’s do the DOCK TROT! The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission is excited to bring back this FREE, family friendly event that features live entertainment on beautiful Lake Malone! The event is slated for Saturday, September 19th and will feature six (6) free concerts performed along the banks of the lake. The event will begin at 3:00 pm and finish with a grand finale firework display at 7:30 pm at the beach at Lake Malone State Park.

To enjoy the event, launch a watercraft and embark on a free musical journey. Cruise along the Dock Trot route, navigating the waters from dock to dock, to discover six locations where live concerts will be being performed. Anchor for a bit and enjoy the music, then motor on over to the next Dock Trot Stop to hear another talented group of musicians.

The 4+ hour event will feature a total of 6 bands, with 3 bands playing from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm and 3 bands playing from 5:00 pm – 7:15 pm. This will give boaters plenty of time to take in all 6 bands if desired. Dock Trotters will be entertained with genres spanning from country to gospel and rock-n-roll to Bluegrass. The Dock Trot can be navigated from any direction and in any order, but to assist with the experience, each Dock Trot Stop has been color coded and a map will be developed outlining the concert destinations.

Featured Bands – 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm:

White Dock Trot Stop: “Higher Praise Quartet” with Cole Scott & Jackson Miller

Yellow Dock Trot Stop: “Bluegrass Backroads”

Blue Dock Trot Stop: “You, Me & Alice” featuring Dr. Jacob Clark

Featured Bands – 5:00 pm – 7:15 pm:

Shady Cliff Dock Trot Stop: “181 South” with songwriter Jay McElwain

Purple Dock Trot Stop: “Randy & Skylar Lanham Band”

Red Dock Trot Stop: “Roy Kyle & the Hot Rod Cruisers”

Following the conclusion of all concerts the event will conclude with a grand finale firework display at 7:30 pm from the beach at Lake Malone State Park.

This event is brought to you by the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and the following most generous sponsors: Old National Bank, Lynelle Eaves Realty, Clinic Pharmacies, Bob Matthews Construction, Logan Aluminum, Owensboro Health, Shady Cliff Resort & Marina and Wayne’s Place.

Special Event Note: In the era of COVID-19 it is critical that certain guidelines and protocols are followed to ensure the safety of all attendees. The following guidelines are encouraged and recommended: wear a mask, wash hands frequently and properly, use hand sanitizer, maintain 6 ft distance between family units at all times and be courteous to your neighbor.

Now, let’s do the DOCK TROT

For more information call (270) 641-0276 or visit visitmuhlenberg.com/events/lake-malone-dock-trot-2020/