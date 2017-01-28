Land Between the Lakes Bison Auction

A public auction to reduce the size of bison herds in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be held on Saturday, January 28. The sale will begin at 9am CST at the Elk & Bison Prairie corral. Bidder registration, final sale list, and viewing begin at 8am. Bison purchases may be made with cash, credit card, or personal check at time of bid acceptance.

The Elk & Bison Prairie corral is located on the east side of Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, KY453, just north of US68/KY80.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us