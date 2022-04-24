× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Waterfront Botanical Gardens

A new documentary titled “From Landfill to Landmark” will premiere on Kentucky Educational Television (KET) on Sunday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m. Tom Owen, University of Louisville archivist and historian, narrates the 25-minute program that tells the story of the 23 acres, formerly known as the Ohio Street dump, on which the Waterfront Botanical Gardens sits today and is continuing to be developed.

