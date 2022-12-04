Landmark Association Christmas Home Tour

The Bowling Green–Warren County Landmark Association, sponsored by Meyer Mortgage, is proud to resume its in-person Christmas Tour of Historic Properties on December 4, 2022. Tours will begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are just $10 and are available at each property on tour.

This Christmas Tour is the first in-person event of its kind since 2019. The Tour will feature eight sites in multiple historic areas in Bowling Green, beginning at State Street Baptist Church and ending at the Jerry Baker House on Morgantown Road.

Periods and architectural styles range from American Federal to High Victorian, Pre-War Tudor, and Colonial Revival by the famed James Maurice Ingram.

For more information regarding the Landmark Association or the 2022 Christmas Tour, please visit www.bglandmark.org and/or email bglandmark@yahoo.com.

The Landmark Association is a registered 501 organization with the core mission to advocate for the preservation, protection and maintenance of architectural, cultural and archaeological resources in Bowling Green and Warren County, Kentucky.

