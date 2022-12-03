Lanham Brothers Jamboree CHRISTMAS SHOW at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Join us for the Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree! Hosted by brothers Barry and Randy Lanham and recorded for broadcast on KET.

Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions will be available.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/