Lanham Brothers Jamboree CHRISTMAS SHOW at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Join us for the Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree! Hosted by brothers Barry and Randy Lanham and recorded for broadcast on KET.

Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm.  Bar and concessions will be available.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270.926.7891
