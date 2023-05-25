× Expand MegaCorp Pavillion

Larry Fleet Live - MegaCorp Pavillion

NASHVILLE, TENN. – Adding on to his second headlining tour, road-tested Big Loud Records troubadour Larry Fleet is extending his Larry Fleet Live tour presented by Black Buffalo, tacking on eight new dates nationwide today.

“Well, we ain’t done yet! Excited to keep the show on the road and see some of y’all at our headline dates this summer,” Fleet says. “It’s been a great time so far this spring, and it’s only getting better from here. See you out there!”

Praised as “massive in voice and fluid in style” (The Bristol Herald Courier), Fleet’s status as a headliner is growing in acclaim. Whiskey Riff raves, “there’s just something about a live acoustic performance from Larry Fleet that feels like a borderline spiritual awakening,” while Taste of Country calls out how “Larry Fleet has always known the power of a song.”

Fleet’s initial stint on the road has already seen sell outs in nine of 11 stops across the South and Midwest

There are no COVID-19 requirements in order to attend this event.

In an effort to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible, we ask guests to come prepared to use contactless forms of payment. All major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.

For more information, please call 859.900.2294 or visit promowestlive.com/