Laser Guided Star Tour at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Laser Guided Star Tour

April 22 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Each night, fascinating stories are playing out across the heavens. Come watch constellations of scorpions, bears, dolphins and mythological characters come alive as an interpreter shares ancient dreams and laser beams in Bernheim’s night sky.

No pets allowed. Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program. Call (502) 955–8512 for last minute updates and changes due to weather.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

502-955-8512

