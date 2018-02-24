Laser Guided Star Tour

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

February 24 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Each night, fascinating stories are playing out across the heavens. Come watch constellations of scorpions, bears, dolphins and mythological characters come alive as your interpreter shares ancient dreams and laser beams in Bernheim’s night sky.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program. Call (502) 955-8512 before 5 p.m. on day of program for last minute updates and changes due to weather. No pets please.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
501-955-8512
