The Last Five Years
to
Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Patrick Abanathy, Abanathy Photography, LLC
Thank you, Patrick Abanathy, Abanathy Photography, LLC. for taking photos and designing this poster!
We’re thrilled to announce a brand-new addition to our Weaver Challenge Fundraiser lineup at Playhouse in the Park — The Last Five Years — a stunning and emotional musical journey of love and loss, told in a unique and powerful way.
TWO SHOWS ONLY!
November 29 at 7:30 PM
November 30 at 2:30 PM
All ticket sales go directly toward helping us reach our $5,000 Weaver Challenge goal by November 30! Let’s make it happen together — one unforgettable performance at a time.
Tickets go on sale October 6 at 11:00 AM
Get yours here: https://playhousemurray.ludus.com/index.php
Don't miss this special, limited-run performance for a great cause!
For more information, please call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org