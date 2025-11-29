× Expand Patrick Abanathy, Abanathy Photography, LLC The Last Five Years (1200 x 628 px) - 1 Thank you, Patrick Abanathy, Abanathy Photography, LLC. for taking photos and designing this poster!

We’re thrilled to announce a brand-new addition to our Weaver Challenge Fundraiser lineup at Playhouse in the Park — The Last Five Years — a stunning and emotional musical journey of love and loss, told in a unique and powerful way.

TWO SHOWS ONLY!

November 29 at 7:30 PM

November 30 at 2:30 PM

All ticket sales go directly toward helping us reach our $5,000 Weaver Challenge goal by November 30! Let’s make it happen together — one unforgettable performance at a time.

Tickets go on sale October 6 at 11:00 AM

Get yours here: https://playhousemurray.ludus.com/index.php

Don't miss this special, limited-run performance for a great cause!

For more information, please call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org