Last Saturday Sculpture Tour: Creature!

Saturday, October 31

1 to 2pm

$10 per person

Registration Required; Max. 9 Participants

Have you ever wanted to know the story behind a sculpture at JSP? Do you want to explore how to look at, examine, even critique public art? Are you curious about all the processes that go into making specific sculptures? Do you want to check out all of JSP’s CrEePy CrEaTuRe sculptures!? Join us for our Last Saturday Sculpture Tour series with Park Manager and Artist in Residence, Riley Fichter!

During the last Saturday of each month, Riley will lead participants through an in-depth, themed tour of 3 to 5 sculptures in the Park. This month, Riley will guide you to the creature-like sculptures in the park. Some are creepy, some are cute – come find out…if you dare!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/last-saturday-sculpture-tour-creature

