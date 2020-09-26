Last Saturday Sculpture Tour: Found Object

Saturday, September 26

1 to 2pm

$10 per person

Registration Required; Max. 9 Participants

Have you ever wanted to know the story behind a sculpture at JSP? Do you want to explore how to look at, examine, even critique public art? Are you curious about all the processes that go into making specific sculptures? Join us for our NEW Last Saturday Sculpture Tour series with Park Manager and Artist in Residence, Riley Fichter! During the last Saturday of each month, Riley will lead participants through an in-depth, themed tour of 3 to 5 sculptures in the Park. This month, Riley will focus on sculptures that are made of found objects.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/3843/