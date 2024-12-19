Late Night Thursday: Classic Christmas
829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
This night is shaping up to be a classic at the Frazier! The Frazier’s Stories in Mind team will share stories of traditions of Christmas past in Kentucky. Enjoy choral performances from Male High School’s Choir and the Panpipe Flute Choir, tastings (and bottle engravings!) led by Angel’s Envy, Bearno’s pizza, and more.
Plus, guests can tour our newest exhibition Lights on Main, which features nearly 100 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, organizations, and families.
The holiday exhibition Lights on Main is a partnership offered between the Frazier and I Would Rather Be Reading.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Thursday, December 19
Program: 5–8 p.m.
Admission: $12
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org