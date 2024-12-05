× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Late Night Thursday: Kentucky Christmas, Y'all

Join us for Late Night Thursday: Kentucky Christmas, Y’all! The Frazier is where the world meets Kentucky, so we’re devoting this night to everything great about the Commonwealth—from Kentucky Y’All authors to Bourbon and Bearno’s pizza, as well as live music by homegrown folk music act Buzzard Rock String Band. The program includes: extended museum hours, 5–8 p.m.; $12 discounted admission, 5–8 p.m.; Bearno’s selling pizza, Buzzard’s Roost and Kentucky Peerless serving specialty cocktails and tastings, Kentucky Y’All author Blair Thomas Hess and Cameron M. Ludwick selling and signing books, and Buzzard Rock String Band performing live music. Plus, guess can tour our newest exhibition Lights on Main, which features nearly 100 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, organizations, and families.

The holiday exhibition Lights on Main is a partnership offered between the Frazier and I Would Rather Be Reading.

Walk-up tickets are available at the door.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Late Night Thursday: Kentucky Christmas, Y’all

Tuesday, December 5

Frazier History Museum

Program: 5–8 p.m.

Admission: $12

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org