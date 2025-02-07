Laughs for Love Comedy Show & Dinner

to

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Laughs for Love Comedy Show & Dinner

An evening of comedy and fun to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley.

Sponsorships are available for tables o10 people or single tickets are available. Tickets include a buffet dinner, 2 drink coupons, and a comedy show.  

For more information or to purchase tickets visit apps.rmhcohiovalley.org/upcoming-events?EV=238

Info

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Laughs for Love Comedy Show & Dinner - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Laughs for Love Comedy Show & Dinner - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Laughs for Love Comedy Show & Dinner - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Laughs for Love Comedy Show & Dinner - 2025-02-07 18:00:00 ical