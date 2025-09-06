× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Lawrence Weill Book Signing Event

Lawrence Weill is a Kentucky author and artist whose books include the novels The Metaphysics Shoppe of Wyler’s Ford (Seventh Star), Return of the Goatman (Seventh Star), Pan and the Message Chair (Seventh Star), Silas LaMontaie (Black Rose), The Path of Rainwater (Adelaide), Incarnate (BlackWyrm), and I’m in the Room (University of North Georgia Press). He also has a memoir/recipe book, Growing Up at Dad’s Table (Adelaide). His fiction, poetry and nonfiction have appeared in a wide range of local, regional, and national journals. His non-fiction book Out in Front was published by Rowman & Littlefield and was a selection by the American Council for Education. He also is a visual artist and an avid outdoorsman. He holds degrees in mathematics, humanities and philosophy and taught philosophy, writing and math classes at the university level for many years before moving into administration and ultimately assuming the presidency of a state college in Georgia. Now, he writes full time. He consistently receives top reviews for his books. Lawrence lives in the woods overlooking a beaver pond next to a wildlife preserve in far western Kentucky.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/