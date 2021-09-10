× Expand City of Lawrenceburg Event logo

Lawrenceburg Bicentennial Celebration and Stave Fest

Lawrenceburg will have a big weekend of events Sept. 10-11 as the city celebrates its bicentennial – delayed for a year due to Covid – and the annual Stave Fest, both presented by the City of Lawrenceburg.

On Friday, Sept. 10, bicentennial activities will be happening downtown on South Main Street featuring artisan craft vendors 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and food trucks at the nearby Lawrenceburg Green from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. There will be live music on The Green from 5-9 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, there will be artisan craft vendors from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., food trucks from 11 a.m.– 9 p.m., and live music from noon-9 p.m.

Additional details for both events will be posted on the Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism website – visitlawrenceburgky.com – as they are announced.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com