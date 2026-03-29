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Lawrenceburg Chicken Swap

From April through October, the Lawrenceburg Chicken Swap brings poultry enthusiasts together for one of the best swaps in Central Kentucky. Held on the first, third, and fifth Saturday of the month, this popular gathering is the place to find a wide variety of chickens, ducks, turkeys, and other poultry, along with farm supplies and homesteading essentials. Whether you’re adding to your flock, browsing farm goods, or simply enjoying the lively atmosphere, the Lawrenceburg Chicken Swap is a unique experience for anyone !🐓

For more information call 5025983127 or email lawrenceburgtouirsm@gmail.com