Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism office
Santa rides on an old firetruck during the 2019 Lawrenceburg Christmas parade.
The annual Lawrenceburg Christmas parade will again wind through downtown and feature floats, bands, classic cars, tractors, horses and other local entries.
For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com
