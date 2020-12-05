Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade

to

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The annual Lawrenceburg Christmas parade will again wind through downtown and feature floats, bands, classic cars, tractors, horses and other local entries.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com

Info

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Kids & Family
502-598-3127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade - 2020-12-05 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade - 2020-12-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade - 2020-12-05 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade - 2020-12-05 17:00:00 ical