Lawrenceburg Christmas Parade

Lawrenceburg's annual Christmas parade will be all lit up this year. Beginning at dusk, the parade will start at the American Legion on Broadway Street and make it's way downtown, which will be decorated with Christmas lights and displays. Parade floats and other entries will also be lit up. Come for the parade and stick around to eat and shop at downtown businesses.

For more information call (502) 598-3127.