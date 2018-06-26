Lawrenceburg Fair & Horse Show
This is the 146th Fair & Horse Show in Lawrenceburg. There will be rides, pageants, and 95 classes of competition for horses.
For more information call 502-330-0178 or visit lawrenceburgfair.com
Lawrenceburg Fair & Horse Show 725 West Broadway Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
May 16, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 19, 2018
May 20, 2018
May 21, 2018
May 22, 2018
