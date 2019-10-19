× Expand The Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk Ghost walk participants listen as Jeff Waldridge talks about some of downtown Lawrenceburg's paranormal history.

Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk

Downtown Lawrenceburg has a history dating back 200 years. Some of that history is of the paranormal variety. Come to the Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk to hear about, and maybe experience, some of that history. Walks will be held Aug. 10, 17, 31, Sept. 14 and 21, and Oct. 4, 5, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26.

$10 person. Credit, debit and cash on site or via phone. Call 502-510-8777 to inquire about tickets. For more information see their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lawrenceburgghostwalk/

For more information call (502) 510-8777