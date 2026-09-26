× Expand Lawrenceburg / Anderson County Tourism 1177185509 Ghost Walk

Check dates below!

What stories are hiding behind the historic buildings of downtown Lawrenceburg? Find out on the Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk! Follow your guide along Main Street as you explore historic landmarks, hear the stories of the people and events that shaped Lawrenceburg, and uncover some of the city’s most chilling legends. The tour includes stops at historic sites and monuments, including the Anderson County Courthouse, along with audio recordings of alleged paranormal activity!

Book Tickets at:

kyghosttours.com

Dates-

October 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th, 31st

For more information call 5025983127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event