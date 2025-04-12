Lawrenceburg Spring Fling Art Festival

× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission Artists set up along West Court Street in downtown Lawrenceburg during the annual Spring Fling Art Festival.

Warmer weather is just around the corner and that means it’s almost time for the Spring Fling Art Festival in downtown Lawrenceburg. Many of Anderson County's talented artists will be there for demonstrations and to sell their works, which include paintings, stained glass, photography, blown glass, pottery, handcrafted wood work and more.

For more information call 502-353-4238 or visit kyartalley.com