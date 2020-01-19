× Expand Mike Richardson HepCat3 Come learn to Swing Dance with the Hepcats

Come learn to Swing Dance with the Hepcats! Classes meet for several weeks, this is the fist class.

Beginner and intermediate classes offered, something for everyone! Check website to see list of classes.

For more information call (859) 420-2426 or visit Luv2SwingDance.com