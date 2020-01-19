Learn to Swing Dance with the Hepcats!

Hepcats Venue (Arthur Murray Dance Studio) 1801 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Come learn to Swing Dance with the Hepcats!  Classes meet for several weeks, this is the fist class.

Beginner and intermediate classes offered, something for everyone!  Check website to see list of classes.

For more information call (859) 420-2426 or visit Luv2SwingDance.com 

Hepcats Venue (Arthur Murray Dance Studio) 1801 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
