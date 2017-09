Lebanon Junction Wall Street Park Festival

Music, food and fun activities for the kids!

Festival begins on Friday September 29th, 2017 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm...Music by: Junction Creek from 7:00 to 11:00 and

Saturday from 11:00am to 11:00pm. Music by: Kentucky Dirt Band from 1:00 to 5:00 and Remember When from 7:00 to 11:00.

Food, Crafts, Rides, Beer Garden and much more.

For more information visit Facebook: LebanonJunctionWallStreetPark/