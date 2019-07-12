18th Annual Lebowski Fest - July 12th & 13th, 2019

The 18th Annual Lebowski Fest is on July 12th & 13th, 2019 with music by Paul & The Tall Tress and special guest Ajgie Kirkland (Eagle’s Cab Driver) and more in Louisville, Kentucky!

July 12th - Movie Party - Music by Paul & The Tall Trees, soundtrack tribute by The Deloreans followed by a screening of The Big Lebowski! @ Executive Strike & Spare - 911 Phillips Ln - 8pm - All Ages - $25

July 13th - Bowling Party - Unlimited bowling, costume & trivia contests and what-have-you. Ticket includes bowling shoes and general admission bowling. Bowling is likely but not guaranteed. @ Executive Strike & Spare - 911 Phillips Ln - 8pm - All Ages - $25

A limited number of discounted Weekend Passes are available for $45 with admission to all events. Your troubles are over, Dude.

A portion of proceeds to benefit Everything Will Be OK Project - Mental Health Advocacy Reimagined.

Tickets on sale now!

For more information visit lebowskifest.com