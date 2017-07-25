Lede Family Wine Dinner

The Brown Hotel - English Grill 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Lede Family Wine Dinner

The Brown Hotel’s four-star English Grill and Lede Family Wines are partnering for an evening of exquisite wine and cuisine Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature four-courses, curated by the Brown Hotel’s new chef de cuisine Dustin Willett, expertly paired with wines from the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, Anderson Valley and Sonoma Coast. Special guest Jason Lede, son of the winery’s owner Cliff Lede, will speak with diners about the evening’s selected wines. Cost for the dinner is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

For more information or to make reservations call 502-583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com.

