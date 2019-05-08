Lee Cockerell Creating Business Magic

Lee Cockerell is the former VP of Disney where he managed Disney Resorts for approximately 10 years. He now travels the United States helping companies incorporate his methods into their businesses, and on occasion does a public seminar. This event in Cynthiana will be a public seminar where people interested can purchase tickets to attend. Tickets are limited and are $100/person for the entire event. It will begin at 9am, have a lunch break from 12-2, and end at 5pm. It will be held at Ashford Acres Inn and tickets can be purchased from the @CynthianaTourism Instagram page, Facebook page, or by calling 859-298-2989.

For more information please call (859) 298-2989