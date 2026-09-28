Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken Grand Opening in Monticello, KY!

× Expand Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken Monticello, KY Digital Invite - LEE'S - 1 Lee's Grand Opening

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken returns to Monticello! Join your neighbors on Thursday, October 1 at 296 Cumberland Crossing to celebrate the grand opening of Monticello’s new Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. The celebration kicks off with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 am.

Come hungry for fresh, never frozen chicken, classic sides and Lee's signature house brewed tea. Can't make it on opening day? Order ahead anytime at LeesFamousRecipe.com or in the Lee's app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

The Monticello location will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., daily, starting on October 1st.

To learn more about the Monticello location, guests can follow them on Facebook at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken - Monticello, KY and Instagram at @leeschicken.monticelloky.