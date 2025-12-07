Lee Strobel - The Case for Christ at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Lee Strobel- The Case for Christ

This performance is part of the 2025-2026 Myre Faith-Based Series, sponsored by The Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation, Mercy Health - Lourdes, Jeremy White -CPA: Family Wealth Advisor, and Brian Brown, CFO - FinPro LLC.

Author. Apologist. Evangelist.

Atheist-turned-Christian Lee Strobel, the former award winning legal editor of The Chicago Tribune, is a New York Times best-selling author of “The Case For Christ” and more than 40 other books and curricula that have sold 18 million copies worldwide.

Experience Lee’s testimony, spiritual journey, dedication to apologetics, and significant impact on the Christian world.

With special Christmas vocal performance by the Paducah Singers.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org