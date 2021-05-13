× Expand Publicity photo The LaFevre Quartet

Lefevre Quartet performing at Sand Spring Baptist Church

The LeFevre Quartet, formed in 2005, will perform live at Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg on Thursday, May 13. The LeFevre name dates back 100 years in gospel music history and the quartet has made its own mark in recent years, with a Dove Award nomination in 2009 for their song, “Big Mighty God.” In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, The LeFevre Quartet was nominated as a Top 10 Traditional Quartet in the Singing News Magazine’s Fan Awards.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, all persons attending a gospel concert will be encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Sixty percent capacity at the church will be in practice.

For more information call (502) 839-3415