Legacy Five Gospel Concert

Legacy Five, with their roots steeped in the rich history of the legendary Cathedral Quartet, is coming to Lawrenceburg for a free gospel concert. Legacy Five has become one of the top groups in the industry. Year after year they are recognized as one of Gospel music’s favorite Southern Gospel groups.

All concerts are free, but donations are appreciated.

On Facebook: Sand-Spring-Baptist-Church-Gospel-Concerts

While in Lawrenceburg, consider visiting one of the many local attractions. For more information on these visit the Lawrencebur/Anderson County Tourism website at www.visitlawrenceburgky.com.

For more information call (502) 839-3415 or visit sandspring.org