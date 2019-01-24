Legacy Five Gospel Concert

to Google Calendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00

Sand Spring Baptist Church 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Legacy Five Gospel Concert

Legacy Five, with their roots steeped in the rich history of the legendary Cathedral Quartet, is coming to Lawrenceburg for a free gospel concert. Legacy Five has become one of the top groups in the industry. Year after year they are recognized as one of Gospel music’s favorite Southern Gospel groups.

All concerts are free, but donations are appreciated.

On Facebook: Sand-Spring-Baptist-Church-Gospel-Concerts

While in Lawrenceburg, consider visiting one of the many local attractions. For more information on these visit the Lawrencebur/Anderson County Tourism website at www.visitlawrenceburgky.com.

For more information call (502) 839-3415 or visit sandspring.org

Info
Sand Spring Baptist Church 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Legacy Five Gospel Concert - 2019-01-24 19:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Monday

January 7, 2019

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Submit Yours