Legacy in Motion: LaVelle Smith’s Dance Journey from Kentucky to Pop Icons

Kentucky to the World and Kentucky Performing Arts invite you to step into the rhythm of Kentucky’s global impact with LaVelle Smith Jr.: From Louisville to the World Stage; an evening celebrating dance, creativity, and the boundless talent that begins right here in the Commonwealth.

LaVelle Smith Jr., a Louisville native and graduate of the Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS), went from performing as an extra with the Louisville Ballet to choreographing for legends like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, The Rolling Stones, and many more. With five MTV Video Awards, Emmy and Bob Fosse Award nominations, and choreography credits spanning Thriller Live, This Is It, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show, LaVelle has cemented his place among the most influential choreographers of our time.

In this high-energy, multimedia program, produced in Kentucky to the World’s signature storytelling style, LaVelle returns home to share his remarkable journey from J-Town to international acclaim. The evening will blend conversation between LaVelle and Kentucky to the World’s Interim Executive Director, Alice Alt, as well as showcasing live dance performance, featuring three Louisville dance groups, including Louisville Ballet Studio Company, performing choreography from LaVelle’s own repertoire and Michael Jackson’s iconic catalog.

The audience will lean in for an inside look at how LaVelle builds movement, collaborates with artists, and keeps his Kentucky roots at the heart of his global career. Expect surprises, audience participation, and a finale that will leave everyone dancing in their seats.

For more information or tickets, visit tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/25528