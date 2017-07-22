Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House

Google Calendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House

Legally Blonde will play the Lexington Opera House, July 20-23, with a cast and creative team from Broadway, the Bluegrass and beyond.  Legally Blonde is presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, along with Co-Producing Sponsor, KentuckyOne Health.  The production will feature the Tony-nominated original Broadway choreography, by Jerry Mitchell, recreated and adapted by Broadway Veterans Brooke Engen & Tiffany Engen. Schedule permitting, Lexington’s own Laura Bell Bundy (nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Elle Woods on Broadway), will be on hand to co-direct the show, alongside LEX Artistic Director and Broadway Vet, Lyndy Franklin Smith.

For more information visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Info

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Legally Blonde at the Lexington Opera House - 2017-07-22 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Tuesday

June 27, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™