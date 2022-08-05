Legally Blonde The Musical at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Performed under license by MTI (Music Theater International) Legally Blonde Logo

Legally Blonde

Aug 5 & 6 - 7:00 pm

Aug 7 - 2:00pm

Presented by Spotlight Acting School (Students age 14-18)

Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally BlondeThe Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show's instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit, and sass.

Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle's boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool/legally-blonde-jr/e-zdvymy

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com