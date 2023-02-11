× Expand Lexington Children's Theater The Legend of John Henry Production Logo

The Legend of John Henry Performance - Lexington

The Legend of John Henry

Family Weekend Performance Dates: February 11-12, 2023

Adapted by Larry and Vivian Snipes

Description:

I’ll die with this hammer in my hand, Lord, Lord—

I’ll die with this hammer in my hand.

It was the age of steel drivers and riverboat captains, of telegraphs and travel on horseback, of explosive dynamite and great coal steamers chugging along the rails. The tracks of The Transcontinental Railroad were being laid down faster than you could shake a stick at them – and John Henry knew he had to follow those tracks to his destiny. But when a new invention threatens to take his livelihood and those of all his steel-driving companions, he decides it’s time to take a stand. The race is on between man and machine, and John Henry is committed to the very end – even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up

Performed on The Larry and Vivian Snipes Main Stage

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour

Family Weekend Performance Info

Saturday, February 11– 2:00pm & 7:00pm*

Sunday, February 12 – 2:00pm

*Pay What You Will

Tickets: $20/adult, $15/child

For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org