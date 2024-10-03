The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Dinner Show

Step into the world of Sleepy Hollow like never before with the world premiere of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Haunted Mystery Dinner. This thrilling adaptation of Washington Irving's classic tale will have you on the edge of your seat as the mystery of Ichabod Crane's disappearance unfolds before your eyes. Perfect for fans of suspense and ghost stories, this immersive dinner experience is filled with intrigue, eerie tales, and interactive moments that will keep you guessing until the very end. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind theatrical event that blends mystery, dining, and entertainment into an unforgettable evening!

Step into the eerie world of Sleepy Hollow... if you dare. Our haunted menu will leave you spellbound with flavors as rich and mysterious as the tale itself. Crafted by the legendary Chef Cody, this dinner experience is designed to tantalize your taste buds while the chilling mystery of Ichabod Crane unfolds.

Relish Tray

The Headless Horseman's Picks

A bountiful selection of fresh fall vegetables and pickled favorites that will leave you guessing which flavors come next.

Salad

The Sleepy Hollowtonian

Torn greens, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, and ranch dressing, topped with smoky cheddar—a crisp, refreshing bite before the night’s strange events unfold.

Main Course

Bram Bones’ French Chicken Drums

Succulent, slow-roasted chicken drums served with sweet potato purée, pan-seared green beans, toasted pecans, and a maple bourbon reduction, topped with a crispy kale garnish—strong flavors worthy of Sleepy Hollow’s most daring.

Vegetarian Option: Portabella Mystique

Juicy portabella mushrooms take the place of the chicken, bringing an earthy richness to your plate.

For Kids or Picky Eaters:

Ichabod's Favorites

Grilled chicken strips paired with creamy mac and cheese, guaranteed to keep even the fussiest eaters satisfied.

Dessert

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Indulge in this delightful twist on a fall classic—a smooth, rich cheesecake topped with caramel-drenched apples. Just the right amount of sweetness to follow the night's mysteries.

Check website for show dates and times.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com