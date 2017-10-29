The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

In a drowsy, dreary hollow where time stands still, new schoolmaster Ichabod Crane is losing his head over the lovely Katrina. Unfortunately, local brute Brom Bones is vying for her affections as well and making Ichabod’s life terribly difficult. But as night draws in and the stars sink deeper into the sky, Ichabod soon realizes that there may be even worse things in Sleepy Hollow, lurking just over the bridge.

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, October 22 – 2:00pm

Saturday, October 28 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, October 29 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance

(859) 254-4546

