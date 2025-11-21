Legendary Festival of Lights

to

The Ballpark (Lexington Legends) 207 Legends Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Legendary Festival of Lights

The Lexington Legends are proud to announce the debut of Lexington’s Legendary Festival of Lights, a spectacular new holiday tradition that will illuminate the ballpark and the region from November 21, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

For more information call (859) 252-4487 or visit lexingtonlegends.com

Info

The Ballpark (Lexington Legends) 207 Legends Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
to
Google Calendar - Legendary Festival of Lights - 2025-11-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Legendary Festival of Lights - 2025-11-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Legendary Festival of Lights - 2025-11-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Legendary Festival of Lights - 2025-11-21 18:00:00 ical