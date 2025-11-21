Legendary Festival of Lights
The Ballpark (Lexington Legends) 207 Legends Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Legendary Festival of Lights
The Lexington Legends are proud to announce the debut of Lexington’s Legendary Festival of Lights, a spectacular new holiday tradition that will illuminate the ballpark and the region from November 21, 2025, through January 4, 2026.
For more information call (859) 252-4487 or visit lexingtonlegends.com
